RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $218.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROLL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

ROLL stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.00. The company had a trading volume of 99,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,378. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $250.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 65.64 and a beta of 1.37.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 18,900 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.04, for a total transaction of $3,799,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total value of $2,362,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,240 shares of company stock worth $11,576,304. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROLL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

