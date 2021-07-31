RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of RBC Bearings worth $7,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 271.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 11,008 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,755,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.00.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.04, for a total transaction of $3,799,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total transaction of $2,362,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,240 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,304 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $235.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 61.40 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.71. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

