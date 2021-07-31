Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RBGLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,009.50.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.05. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $20.87.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.