Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RBGLY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from 8,200.00 to 8,000.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4,009.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $20.87. The company has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

