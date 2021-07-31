Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Stock Rating Lowered by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RCDTF opened at $57.00 on Friday. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a fifty-two week low of $51.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

