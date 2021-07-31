Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Trading Up 3.2%

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)’s share price was up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.35 and last traded at $53.35. Approximately 353 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 6,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.68.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Recruit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.20. The firm has a market cap of $87.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.40 and a beta of 1.13.
Recruit Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)
Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated human resource services. It operates through the following business segments: Human Resources (HR) Technology, Media and Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment offers platforms for job searching such as Indeed and Glassdoor.
