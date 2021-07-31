Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Boosts Position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Medallia were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medallia during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Medallia during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medallia by 5,268.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medallia during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Medallia by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDLA opened at $33.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.01. Medallia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $792,947.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 981,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,242,070.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $75,245.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,380.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,902 shares of company stock worth $11,370,778 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.59 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

