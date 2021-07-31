Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys Shares of 11,383 Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,009,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,357,000 after buying an additional 265,510 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,772,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,006,000 after purchasing an additional 307,750 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 110.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,051,000 after purchasing an additional 604,595 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 966,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,803,000 after purchasing an additional 181,446 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 713,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,094,000 after purchasing an additional 134,660 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $22.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.37. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $23.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.90%.

