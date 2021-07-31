Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Decreases Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 63.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. MKM Partners started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

NYSE:DAL opened at $39.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

