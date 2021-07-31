Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $360,000 Holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 304.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,344 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,552 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Model N were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in Model N by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 300,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 84,221 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Model N by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,856,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,399,000 after purchasing an additional 392,966 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Model N by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Model N by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Model N by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 984,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,678,000 after acquiring an additional 304,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Model N alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Shares of Model N stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.06. Model N, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $502,988.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,015,604.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $180,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,964 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,408. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Model N Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN).

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.