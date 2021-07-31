Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.54% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage, public specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is developing LevoCap ER, an abuse resistant, once-a-day sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; d-methadone, the NDMA receptor antagonist for neurophatic pain; BuTab ER, an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine and MepiGel, a FDA Orphan Drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

RLMD has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.55 price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.39.

Shares of NASDAQ RLMD opened at $26.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.64. The company has a market cap of $435.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.29. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $40.87.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics will post -6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,430 shares in the company, valued at $314,396.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $104,082.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,635.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLMD. RTW Investments LP increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,530,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,897,000 after buying an additional 18,044 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 16.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,424,000 after buying an additional 33,585 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after buying an additional 24,425 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $5,878,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

