Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 148,266 ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 148,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in ShiftPixy by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 105,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 23,456 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ShiftPixy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in ShiftPixy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ShiftPixy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 4.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PIXY opened at $1.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36. ShiftPixy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $6.22.

ShiftPixy, Inc provides staffing services in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as administrative and processing services, payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. The Company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

