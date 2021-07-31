Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Holdings in Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,893 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Impac Mortgage worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Impac Mortgage by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Impac Mortgage by 29.3% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 60,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Impac Mortgage in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in Impac Mortgage by 53.2% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 128,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 44,471 shares during the last quarter. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMH opened at $1.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.09. Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.19.

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.20).

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

