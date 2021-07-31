Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) by 58.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.17% of CooTek (Cayman) worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CooTek (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at about $430,000. 6.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CooTek (Cayman) stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73. CooTek has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $7.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of -0.04.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). CooTek (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 4,961.81% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $81.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CooTek will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CooTek (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages. The company also offers Fengdu Novel, a mobile application that provides users with free online novels; Fengdu Audiobooks; and short video series based on Fengdu Literature Platform content and IP resources.

