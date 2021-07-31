Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 39,195 Shares of TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) by 99.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,195 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in TuanChe were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TuanChe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of TuanChe in a report on Monday, April 19th.

TC stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. TuanChe Limited has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $6.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $55.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.16.

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.20. TuanChe had a negative return on equity of 39.23% and a negative net margin of 30.11%.

About TuanChe

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group-purchase events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

