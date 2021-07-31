Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Position in voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Separately, UBS Group AG lifted its position in voxeljet by 76,660.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VJET opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market cap of $62.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.17. voxeljet AG has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.76.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 96.79% and a negative return on equity of 89.91%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

