Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 134,500 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 134,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Precigen were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Precigen by 3.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 836,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 26,309 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Precigen by 1,403.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 371,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 347,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,816,000 after purchasing an additional 726,353 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen in the third quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Precigen news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 182,302 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $1,407,371.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,290,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,681,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 47,433 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $303,571.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,755,863 shares of company stock valued at $19,204,391 over the last ninety days. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

PGEN opened at $5.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.31. Precigen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.85 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 134.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

