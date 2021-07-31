Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 2,600 Shares of Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of Value Line worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Value Line by 285.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Value Line by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Value Line by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 125,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VALU opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $305.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.33. Value Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.76 and a twelve month high of $35.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%.

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

