Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) PT Lowered to $38.00

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $46.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RNST. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a report on Friday, June 4th. Truist lowered their target price on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Shares of RNST opened at $35.18 on Thursday. Renasant has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.85 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Renasant will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Renasant during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Renasant by 1,074.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Renasant during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Renasant during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Renasant during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

