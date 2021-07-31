Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) PT Lowered to $38.00

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $46.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.02% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RNST. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a report on Friday, June 4th. Truist lowered their target price on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.
Shares of RNST opened at $35.18 on Thursday. Renasant has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Renasant during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Renasant by 1,074.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Renasant during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Renasant during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Renasant during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.
About Renasant
Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.
