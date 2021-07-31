Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $41.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.00.

RTOKY stock opened at $40.13 on Wednesday. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $40.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.48.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

