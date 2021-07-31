Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

REPYY has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Repsol from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Repsol from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. HSBC set a $11.01 price target on shares of Repsol and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Repsol in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repsol has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.01.

Repsol stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. Repsol has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.51. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Repsol had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.7158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.6%. Repsol’s payout ratio is 122.22%.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

