Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Etsy, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Etsy in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.89. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Etsy’s FY2023 earnings at $4.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.52.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $183.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.57. Etsy has a 52 week low of $103.06 and a 52 week high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.56 million.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total transaction of $194,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total transaction of $89,114.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,867 shares of company stock worth $9,875,830. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Etsy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in Etsy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 21,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Etsy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

