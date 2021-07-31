Research Analysts Set Expectations for Pan American Silver Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) – Pi Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pan American Silver in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $28.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.31. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $25.86 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.17% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

