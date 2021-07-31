Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI) Announces GBX 1.25 Dividend

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:RESI traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 103.50 ($1.35). 56,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,252. The company has a market capitalization of £176.88 million and a PE ratio of 32.34. Residential Secure Income has a twelve month low of GBX 85.55 ($1.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 108 ($1.41). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 102.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Residential Secure Income from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In related news, insider Robert Whiteman bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £31,800 ($41,546.90).

Residential Secure Income Company Profile

Residential Secure Income plc (ÂReSIÂ) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with the objective of delivering secure income returns by investing in Shared Ownership and other affordable residential asset classes. ReSI is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2017, raising Â£180 million in its IPO.

