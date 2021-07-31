Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 108.70% from the company’s current price.
Shares of LON RSG opened at GBX 28.75 ($0.38) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. Resolute Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 78.98 ($1.03). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £317.37 million and a P/E ratio of 24.50.
About Resolute Mining
