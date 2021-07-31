Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 108.70% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON RSG opened at GBX 28.75 ($0.38) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. Resolute Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 78.98 ($1.03). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £317.37 million and a P/E ratio of 24.50.

About Resolute Mining

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

