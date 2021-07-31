Restart Energy MWAT (MWAT) Trading Down 12.6% This Week

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. In the last seven days, Restart Energy MWAT has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One Restart Energy MWAT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0368 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Restart Energy MWAT has a total market cap of $18.40 million and approximately $95,546.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Restart Energy MWAT

Restart Energy MWAT (MWAT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Restart Energy MWAT’s official website is restartenergy.io . Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Restart Energy Democracy Platform or RED Platform is a blockchain-based decentralized energy trading platform that makes it possible for energy consumers and producers to Send and Receive Energy Worldwide. The RED MegaWatt (MWAT) Tokens are ERC20 utility tokens that give access to the RED Platform Software and to the RED Franchise. “

Restart Energy MWAT Coin Trading

