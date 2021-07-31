Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) issued its earnings results on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $68.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $51.12 and a one year high of $71.12.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

In related news, Director Marc Lemann acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $19,227,308.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 407,836 shares of company stock valued at $27,899,495 in the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QSR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.78.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.