Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.980-$1.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $17.67. The stock had a trading volume of 963,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,685. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.84. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.54.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROIC shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.10.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

