Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Retail Properties of America reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%.

RPAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Retail Properties of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPAI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter worth $25,428,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Retail Properties of America by 342.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,111,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,605,000 after buying an additional 2,407,328 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Retail Properties of America by 209.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,286,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,443,000 after buying an additional 2,225,611 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Retail Properties of America by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,300,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,254,000 after buying an additional 565,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Retail Properties of America by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,078,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,747,000 after buying an additional 289,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RPAI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.61. 2,290,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,591,993. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.95. Retail Properties of America has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $12.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -630.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

