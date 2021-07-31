Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Insider Aubrey Rankin Sells 54,332 Shares of Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) insider Aubrey Rankin sold 54,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $1,633,219.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,066.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Aubrey Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, July 26th, Aubrey Rankin sold 55,382 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $1,645,953.04.

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.25. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $34.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.44 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.59% and a negative net margin of 1,021.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 26.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,324,000 after buying an additional 114,515 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $281,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 47.2% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,091,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,514,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $7,502,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $215,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Revance Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.