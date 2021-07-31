Reviewing Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZGQ) and AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZGQ) and AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hertz Global and AMERCO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hertz Global 0 0 0 0 N/A AMERCO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hertz Global and AMERCO’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hertz Global $5.26 billion 0.26 -$1.71 billion ($7.66) -1.14 AMERCO $4.54 billion 2.54 $610.86 million $31.15 18.88

AMERCO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hertz Global. Hertz Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AMERCO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hertz Global and AMERCO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hertz Global -25.26% -200.55% -3.87% AMERCO 13.45% 12.81% 4.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Hertz Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of AMERCO shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Hertz Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.8% of AMERCO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Hertz Global has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMERCO has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AMERCO beats Hertz Global on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hertz Global Company Profile

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand. It rents vehicles on an hourly, daily, weekend, weekly, and monthly or multi-month basis. In addition, the company offers vehicle and lease financing; acquisition and remarketing; license, title, and registration; vehicle maintenance consultation; fuel, accident, and toll management; telematics-based location, and driver performance and scorecard reporting; and fleet management services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a rental fleet of approximately 515,700 vehicles in the United States and 131,500 vehicles in international operations. The company serves corporate and leisure customers. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Estero, Florida.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane. It also provides uhaul.com, an online marketplace that connects consumers to independent Moving Help service providers and independent self-storage affiliates; auto transport and tow dolly options to transport vehicles; and specialty boxes for dishes, computers, and sensitive electronic equipment, as well as tapes, security locks, and packing supplies. This segment rents its products and services through a network of approximately 2,065 company operated retail moving stores and 20,100 independent U-Haul dealers. As of March 31, 2020, it had a rental fleet of approximately 176,000 trucks, 127,000 trailers, and 41,000 towing devices; and 1,745 self-storage locations with approximately 774,000 rentable storage units. The company's Property and Casualty Insurance segment offers loss adjusting and claims handling services. It also provides moving and storage protection packages, such as Safemove and Safetow packages, which offer moving and towing customers with a damage waiver, cargo protection, and medical and life insurance coverage; Safestor that protects storage customers from loss on their goods in storage; Safestor Mobile, which protects customers stored belongings; and Safemove Plus, which provides rental customers with a layer of primary liability protection. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life and health insurance products primarily to the senior market through the direct writing and reinsuring of life insurance, medicare supplement, and annuity policies. AMERCO was founded in 1945 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

