Reviewing Pioneer Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PESXQ) & Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) and Pioneer Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PESXQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Oasis Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Pioneer Energy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Oasis Midstream Partners and Pioneer Energy Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Midstream Partners $347.86 million 3.10 $23.08 million $4.57 4.86 Pioneer Energy Services $246.24 million 0.01 -$144.45 million N/A N/A

Oasis Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Energy Services.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Oasis Midstream Partners and Pioneer Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Midstream Partners 0 2 0 0 2.00 Pioneer Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oasis Midstream Partners currently has a consensus target price of $17.67, indicating a potential downside of 20.42%. Given Oasis Midstream Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Oasis Midstream Partners is more favorable than Pioneer Energy Services.

Profitability

This table compares Oasis Midstream Partners and Pioneer Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Midstream Partners 35.24% 26.66% 11.46% Pioneer Energy Services -48.40% -86.48% -28.84%

Summary

Oasis Midstream Partners beats Pioneer Energy Services on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner. OMP GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Houston, Texas. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a subsidiary of OMS Holdings LLC.

Pioneer Energy Services Company Profile

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia. It also provides well, wireline, and coiled tubing services to various exploration and production companies in the onshore oil and gas producing regions in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and Rocky Mountain states. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a fleet of 113 rigs with 550 horsepower and 12 rigs with 600 horsepower; and 9 coiled tubing units. The company was formerly known as Pioneer Drilling Company and changed its name to Pioneer Energy Services Corp. in 2012. Pioneer Energy Services Corp. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

