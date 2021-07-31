RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

RLI has increased its dividend payment by 14.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 25 years. RLI has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RLI to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $108.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.37. RLI has a 12 month low of $81.20 and a 12 month high of $117.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $298.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.61 million. RLI had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RLI will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RLI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.25.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

