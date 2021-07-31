Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) Short Interest Update

Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of RKSCF stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Rockshield Capital has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.44.
Rockshield Capital Company Profile
