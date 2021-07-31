Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) Short Interest Update

Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of RKSCF stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Rockshield Capital has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.44.

Rockshield Capital Company Profile

Rockshield Capital Corp. is a venture capital firm specializing in early-stage, seed and emerging growth investments. The firm seeks to invest at various stages of development, including pre-initial public offering, and/or early stage companies requiring start-up or development capital. The firm seeks to invest in marketable securities comprising common shares and other equity instruments of companies in the mining, oil and gas, media technology, and medical technology industries that are listed on various Canadian stock exchanges or the OTCBB in the United States.

