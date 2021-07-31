Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%.

Rollins stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,203,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,576. Rollins has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

ROL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

