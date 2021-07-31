root9B Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTNB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

root9B Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTNB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the June 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of root9B stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. root9B has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.08.
About root9B
