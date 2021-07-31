Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,974 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,999 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 60.3% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 216,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after buying an additional 81,265 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,666,000 after acquiring an additional 137,171 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 374,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 31,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZION. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.93.

In other news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $199,469.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,269 shares in the company, valued at $534,357.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,749 shares of company stock worth $860,634. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $52.15 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $60.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.57.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

