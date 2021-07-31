Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,562 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.87% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LQDH. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 780,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,305,000 after buying an additional 47,752 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 476,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LQDH opened at $96.09 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $90.41 and a 52-week high of $96.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.91.

