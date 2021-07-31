Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $745.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $718.00 to $745.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $812.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $540.52.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $687.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $680.34 billion, a PE ratio of 687.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla has a 52 week low of $273.00 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $640.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,425 shares of company stock worth $16,178,254 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 107.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 14.4% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Tesla by 50.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

