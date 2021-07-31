Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.40% of Mesa Laboratories worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLAB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,163,000 after purchasing an additional 41,685 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 321.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 109,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,049 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,945 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 514,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $125,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

NASDAQ MLAB opened at $294.51 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.00 and a fifty-two week high of $307.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 507.78 and a beta of 0.38.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $37.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.92 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

In other news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.25, for a total transaction of $175,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,828.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Kelly sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.28, for a total value of $221,498.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,496.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,368 shares of company stock worth $6,830,003. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

