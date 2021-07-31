Royal Bank of Canada Has $4.84 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) by 2,504.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,205 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 143,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,854,000 after acquiring an additional 13,027 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 803,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,552,000 after purchasing an additional 15,716 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. WBI Investments now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 167,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPME stock opened at $89.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.04. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.40 and a fifty-two week high of $89.76.

