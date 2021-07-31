Royal Bank of Canada Has $5.15 Million Stock Position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,584 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.13% of SmileDirectClub worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,463,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,680 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 125.3% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,487,000 after buying an additional 133,164 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 219.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,996,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,897,000 after buying an additional 2,057,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 285.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,332,000 after buying an additional 1,694,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.83% of the company’s stock.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director William H. Frist acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,007.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Shares of SDC stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.16.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. SmileDirectClub’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

