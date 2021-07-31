Royal Bank of Canada Has $5.25 Million Stock Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 154.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,529,913 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 927,508 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAN. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the first quarter worth about $56,631,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 112,143,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander by 29,705.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,846 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 457.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,094,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 10.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,312,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of SAN stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.94. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 15.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

