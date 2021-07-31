Royal Bank of Canada Increases Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Price Target to $7.00

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 30.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CS. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.89 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Credit Suisse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.26.

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.41. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CS. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 365.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

