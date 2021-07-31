Royal Bank of Canada Increases Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$118.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TIH. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$108.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Toromont Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$105.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$117.11.

TSE:TIH opened at C$105.43 on Friday. Toromont Industries has a one year low of C$70.50 and a one year high of C$110.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$106.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$806.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$748.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toromont Industries will post 4.4100001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.78%.

In related news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$109.63, for a total value of C$65,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,247,106.27. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,658 shares of company stock valued at $177,499.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

