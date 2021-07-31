Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 88,999 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) by 1,333.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,999 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of GSST stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.84 and a 1 year high of $51.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.