Royal Bank of Canada Raises Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target to $67.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.84% from the stock’s previous close.

PFG has been the topic of several other reports. upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.45.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $62.13 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.23.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFG. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

