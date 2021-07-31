Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Alamos Gold to C$13.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.28.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at C$10.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.27. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$287.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$274.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.6388732 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

