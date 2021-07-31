Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MONRY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Moncler from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS MONRY opened at $68.93 on Wednesday. Moncler has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $71.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.78.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

