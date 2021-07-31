Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MONRY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Moncler from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS MONRY opened at $68.93 on Wednesday. Moncler has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $71.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.78.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

