Royal Bank of Canada Sells 13,987 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,987 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 260.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the first quarter worth about $630,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE during the 1st quarter worth about $1,220,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in ALLETE by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 164,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $70.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.91 and a 52 week high of $72.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.48.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 75.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ALLETE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

